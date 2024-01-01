Menu
*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED* Clean GMC Terrain 1.4L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black/Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Power Bucket Driver Seat, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Premium Audio System, Wood Interior, Alloys, Roof Rack, Push to start, Touch Screen, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!

2018 GMC Terrain

137,220 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
137,220KM
VIN 3GKALTEV6JL348363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2790
  • Mileage 137,220 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED* Clean GMC Terrain 1.4L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black/Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Power Bucket Driver Seat, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Premium Audio System, Wood Interior, Alloys, Roof Rack, Push to start, Touch Screen, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

