2018 GMC Terrain
SLE 1.4T AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA HEATED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE 1.4T AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA HEATED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,220KM
VIN 3GKALTEV6JL348363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2790
- Mileage 137,220 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED* Clean GMC Terrain 1.4L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black/Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Power Bucket Driver Seat, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Premium Audio System, Wood Interior, Alloys, Roof Rack, Push to start, Touch Screen, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
