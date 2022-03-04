Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Yukon XL

97,535 KM

Details Features

$58,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,988

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Yukon XL

2018 GMC Yukon XL

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Yukon XL

SLT

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

  1. 8649017
  2. 8649017
  3. 8649017
  4. 8649017
  5. 8649017
  6. 8649017
  7. 8649017
  8. 8649017
  9. 8649017
Contact Seller

$58,988

+ taxes & licensing

97,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8649017
  • Stock #: 227557A
  • VIN: 1GKS2GKC0JR237611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,535 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2019 GMC Sierra 2500...
 103,080 KM
$77,448 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE-2
 193,496 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 145,633 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

Call Dealer

905-333-XXXX

(click to show)

905-333-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory