$18,595+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
6Speed CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*HONDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS
2018 Honda Accord
6Speed CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*HONDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$18,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,748KM
VIN 1HGCV1E14JA803008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3341
- Mileage 130,748 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INLCUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*28 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean 1.5L 4Cyl Honda Accord Sedan with 6 Speed/Manual Shift Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. FULLY LOADED WITH: Power windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry with Door Touch, Power Driver Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$18,595
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2018 Honda Accord