Don't miss this great Honda! This vehicle delivers the thrill of sport-oriented motoring in a value-oriented package. Prepare to be impressed! Honda prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a rear window wiper, turn signal indicator mirrors, and power windows. It features a standard transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.