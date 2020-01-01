Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

Type R l 6-SPEED l NAV l

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Type R l 6-SPEED l NAV l

Location

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

1-888-288-8483

Contact Seller

$30,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,428KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4477221
  • Stock #: 301140
  • VIN: SHHFK8G31JU301140
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

You won't want to miss this excellent value! It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising safety and comfort! This 4 door, 4 passenger hatchback still has less than 10,000 kilometers! Honda prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a tachometer, fully automatic headlights, and more. It features a standard transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2018 RAM 1500 SLT l ...
 16,674 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang Sh...
 45,244 KM
$50,950 + tax & lic
2016 Cadillac Escala...
 28,207 KM
$61,950 + tax & lic
Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-288-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-288-8483

Send A Message