2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$17,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,844KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4573077
  • Stock #: 18HC86
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F58JH032886
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2018 Honda Civic Sedan LX. Great car for Family, Students, Uber or Lyft Driving

Gas Saver, ECO Mode, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Backup Camera and More.
Previous Rental Vehicle.
Car will be sold Safety Certified and Detailed
CARFAX Available.
*Financing & Warranty Available FOR Everyone*
Price Plus HST and Licensing Fee

We Are Open 7 Days from 10 AM to 7 PM.
For After Hours call us to book an appointment

Contact Today at 905 330 7365 More inventory available on www.motorlineautogroup.com

MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP
1227 Plains Rd E
Burlington, On, L7S2K2

Options : Adaptive Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, Auto On/Off Headlamps, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Collision Avoidance System, Cruise Control, Driver Side Airbag, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Intermittent Wipers, Passenger Airbag, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

