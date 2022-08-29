$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Kia
905-632-6444
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
905-632-6444
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
173,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9173254
- Stock #: 216-22B
- VIN: SHHFK7H26JU303157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 216-22B
- Mileage 173,564 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Leggat Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6