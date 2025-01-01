$21,500+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER 2018 HONDA CR-V TOURING FOR SALE. CLEAN TITLE BUT HAS AN ACCIDENT ON CARFAX FOR $24000. EVERYTHING WAS FIXED PROPER AND AT DEALERSHIP. ALL HONDA MAINTAINED. 23 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
