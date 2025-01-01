Menu
ONE OWNER 2018 HONDA CR-V TOURING FOR SALE. CLEAN TITLE BUT HAS AN ACCIDENT ON CARFAX FOR $24000. EVERYTHING WAS FIXED PROPER AND AT DEALERSHIP. ALL HONDA MAINTAINED. 23 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

2018 Honda CR-V

144,000 KM

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H95JH116402

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

ONE OWNER 2018 HONDA CR-V TOURING FOR SALE. CLEAN TITLE BUT HAS AN ACCIDENT ON CARFAX FOR $24000. EVERYTHING WAS FIXED PROPER AND AT DEALERSHIP. ALL HONDA MAINTAINED. 23 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
