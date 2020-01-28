Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4551708
  • Stock #: 18HCRV16
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H22JH135816
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
More Vehicles available : Visit : WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM
FOR SALE:
Beautiful One Owner 2018 HONDA CRV TURBO All Wheel Drive , No Accidents , Sold Certified , Financing Available for everyone. Car Proof Available. Previous Commercial Use. Great SUV for Family, Uber or Lyft Driving Saves you alot of money in gas We Are Open Monday To Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM For After Hours call us to book an appointment Contact Today at 905 330 7365 Motorline Auto Group 1227 Plains Rd E Burlington, ON, L7S2K2
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

