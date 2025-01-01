$27,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey
TOURING CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*26 HONDA SERVICE* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH DVD SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,340KM
VIN 5FNRL6H84JB507806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3184
- Mileage 169,340 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*26 DETAILED HONDA SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Honda Odyssey Touring with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, DVD, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Climate Controls, Push To Start, Power Tail Gate, Power Sliding Doors, Heated Power Leather Front Seats, Ventilated Seat, Sunroof, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Fog Light, Side Turning Signals, Lane Departure Alert, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Exterior
Sunroof
tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Additional Features
Entertainment Package
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Touring Package
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
2018 Honda Odyssey