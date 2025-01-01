2018 Honda Odyssey

Menu
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*26 DETAILED HONDA SERVICE RECORDS* <span>Very Clean Honda Odyssey Touring with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, DVD,</span><span> Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control</span><span>, Steering M</span><span>ounted</span><span> Controls</span><span>, Dual Climate Controls, Push To Start, Power Tail Gate, Power Sliding Doors, Heated Power Leather Front Seats, Ventilated Seat, Sunroof, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Fog Light, Side Turning Signals, Lane Departure Alert, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span><span></span></div>

2018 Honda Odyssey

169,340 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey

TOURING CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*26 HONDA SERVICE* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH DVD SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

12513964

2018 Honda Odyssey

TOURING CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*26 HONDA SERVICE* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH DVD SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,340KM
VIN 5FNRL6H84JB507806

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3184
  • Mileage 169,340 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*26 DETAILED HONDA SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Honda Odyssey Touring with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, DVD, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Climate Controls, Push To Start, Power Tail Gate, Power Sliding Doors, Heated Power Leather Front Seats, Ventilated Seat, Sunroof, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Fog Light, Side Turning Signals, Lane Departure Alert, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Sunroof
tinted windows

CD Changer
Bluetooth

Leather Interior

Entertainment Package
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Touring Package
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Honda Odyssey