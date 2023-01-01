Menu
2018 Honda Pilot

124,499 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2018 Honda Pilot

2018 Honda Pilot

EX-L w/Navigation AWD

2018 Honda Pilot

EX-L w/Navigation AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

124,499KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10048338
  Stock #: 18HP2485
  VIN: 5FNYF6H74JB502485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18HP2485
  • Mileage 124,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2018 Honda Pilot, a family-friendly SUV that offers a harmonious blend of comfort, versatility, and advanced features. With its spacious interior and seating for up to eight passengers, the Pilot ensures everyone can ride in comfort and style. The powerful V6 engine delivers ample performance while maintaining fuel efficiency, allowing you to enjoy both power and savings at the pump. Equipped with advanced safety features such as Honda Sensing, including Collision Mitigation Braking System and Lane Keeping Assist, the Pilot prioritizes your safety on the road. The interior is thoughtfully designed with premium materials and innovative features like available tri-zone automatic climate control, a rear entertainment system, and a multi-angle rearview camera. Whether you're embarking on a road trip or running daily errands, the 2018 Honda Pilot offers a smooth and enjoyable ride, making it the ideal SUV for families seeking comfort, reliability, and peace of mind.

DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY:WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

