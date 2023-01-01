$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
182,241KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10166190
- Stock #: 18HE6139
- VIN: KMHD84LF4JU626139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,241 KM
Vehicle Description
One notable feature of the 2018 Elantra Limited is its advanced technology package. It comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen display infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your smartphone for hands-free calling, messaging, and music streaming. The system also supports navigation, making it easy to find your way to your destination. The Elantra Limited offers a host of driver-assistance features to help enhance safety on the road. It includes blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, which warns you of vehicles in your blind spot and approaching from the sides when backing out of parking spaces. The forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking is designed to detect potential frontal collisions and can apply the brakes if necessary to avoid or mitigate the impact.
In terms of comfort and convenience, the Elantra Limited provides a number of features to enhance the driving experience. It offers leather seating surfaces, giving the interior a premium look and feel. The front seats are heated, ensuring warmth during colder seasons. Dual-zone automatic climate control allows you and your front passenger to set individual temperature preferences, ensuring optimal comfort for both.
Overall, the 2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited stands out as a well-rounded compact sedan with a range of features that prioritize comfort, convenience, and safety. Its stylish design, advanced technology, and thoughtful amenities make it an attractive choice for those seeking a reliable and enjoyable daily driver.WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
