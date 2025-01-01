Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*Nice and Clean Hyundai Elantra 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, Push to Strat, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Blind Spot Indicators, Heated Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Hyundai Elantra

139,600 KM

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

SEL CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SEL CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,600KM
VIN KMHD84LF1JU638989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,600 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*Nice and Clean Hyundai Elantra 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, Push to Strat, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Blind Spot Indicators, Heated Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

2018 Hyundai Elantra