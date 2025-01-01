Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L 4Cyl FWD with Automatic Transmission. Red on Grey Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

183,830 KM

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

12770753

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,830KM
VIN 5XYZT3LB1JG521365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,830 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L 4Cyl FWD with Automatic Transmission. Red on Grey Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Storage Box
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe