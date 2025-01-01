$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,830KM
VIN 5XYZT3LB1JG521365
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,830 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L 4Cyl FWD with Automatic Transmission. Red on Grey Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Storage Box
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe