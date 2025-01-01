2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe XL</span><span> 3.3L V6 AWD</span><span> with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Black Leather</span><span> </span><span>Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, </span><span>Cruise</span><span> Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Roof Rack, </span><span>Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Duel Power Front Seats, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audi System, Power Tail Gate, Privacy Rear Glass, Reverse Parking Sensors, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

179,440 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

V6 XL-PREMIUM AWD *ACCIDENT FREE*7SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12923813

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

V6 XL-PREMIUM AWD *ACCIDENT FREE*7SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12923813
  2. 12923813
  3. 12923813
  4. 12923813
  5. 12923813
  6. 12923813
  7. 12923813
  8. 12923813
  9. 12923813
  10. 12923813
  11. 12923813
  12. 12923813
  13. 12923813
  14. 12923813
  15. 12923813
  16. 12923813
  17. 12923813
  18. 12923813
  19. 12923813
  20. 12923813
  21. 12923813
  22. 12923813
  23. 12923813
  24. 12923813
  25. 12923813
  26. 12923813
  27. 12923813
  28. 12923813
  29. 12923813
  30. 12923813
  31. 12923813
  32. 12923813
  33. 12923813
  34. 12923813
  35. 12923813
  36. 12923813
  37. 12923813
  38. 12923813
  39. 12923813
  40. 12923813
  41. 12923813
  42. 12923813
  43. 12923813
  44. 12923813
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,440KM
VIN KM8SNDHF2JU289737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3445
  • Mileage 179,440 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe XL 3.3L V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Duel Power Front Seats, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audi System, Power Tail Gate, Privacy Rear Glass, Reverse Parking Sensors, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD CERTIFIED *JEEP MAINTAIN* NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD CERTIFIED *JEEP MAINTAIN* NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 197,020 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe V6 XL-PREMIUM AWD *ACCIDENT FREE*7SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe V6 XL-PREMIUM AWD *ACCIDENT FREE*7SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 179,440 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE R-TYPE CERTIFIED *V.W MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE R-TYPE CERTIFIED *V.W MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 154,920 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe