2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
V6 XL-PREMIUM AWD *ACCIDENT FREE*7SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
Used
179,440KM
VIN KM8SNDHF2JU289737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3445
- Mileage 179,440 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe XL 3.3L V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Duel Power Front Seats, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audi System, Power Tail Gate, Privacy Rear Glass, Reverse Parking Sensors, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe