2018 Hyundai Sonata

+ taxes & licensing
905-330-7365
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
905-330-7365
+ taxes & licensing
- 2018 hYUNDAI SOANATA GL - All Vehicles will be sold Sanitized & Safety Certified - Low Mileage & Accident free cars - Great car for Family, Students, Uber or Lyft Driving - Gas Saver, Apple/ Android Car Play, ECO Mode, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Backup Camera and More. - Previous Rental Vehicle- Financing Available for everyone at low interest rate - Price Plus HST and Licensing Fee ( NO HIDDEN FEES) - We Are Open 7 Days from 10 AM to 6 PM. - For After Hours call us to book an appointment - Contact Today at 905 330 7365 - MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP 1227 Plains Rd E Burlington, On, L7S 2K2 - More inventory available on our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2