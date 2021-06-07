Menu
2018 Hyundai Sonata

34,297 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

34,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7309418
  Stock #: 18HS76
  VIN: 5NPE24AF2JH682376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18HS76
  • Mileage 34,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Discounted Price. Dont Miss out on this deal!!!

Call Now (905) 330 7365

For Sale:

-2018 HYUNDAI SONATA GL , PLEASE SEE CARFAX FOR PREVIOUS DAMAGES :

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SwHvZzpvkeUSdrjYQTLR75yxcywWheCW

BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS

We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

We wholesale and accept TRADE-IN

All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

Previous Rental Vehicle

At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars

Great Vehicle for Family, Business, Uber & Lyft Driving

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.

All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $499.

Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Online / Video Sales is also available:

Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM

Or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

You can visit us in person:

Monday10 am 6 pm

Tuesday10am 6 pm

Wednesday..10am 6 pm

Thursday10am 6 pm

Friday.10am 6 pm

Saturday.11am 3pm

SundayBy Appointment Only

We are Located:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

