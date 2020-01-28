More inventory available. Visit : WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM

FOR SALE :2018 HYUNDAI TUCSON SAFETY CERTIFIED Gas Saver, ECO Mode, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Backup Camera and More.. NO ACCIDENTS One Owner! CARFAX Available. Financing & Warranty Available FOR Everyone* Previous Rental Vehicle Price Plus HST and Licensing Fee We Are Open Monday To Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM For After Hours call us to book an appointment Contact Today at 905 330 7365 MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP 1227 Plains Rd E Burlington, On, L7S2K2

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic

FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.