2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L FWD

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L FWD

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,400KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4551711
  • Stock #: 18HT54
  • VIN: KM8J23A49JU605254
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
More inventory available. Visit : WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM
FOR SALE :2018 HYUNDAI TUCSON SAFETY CERTIFIED Gas Saver, ECO Mode, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Backup Camera and More.. NO ACCIDENTS One Owner! CARFAX Available. Financing & Warranty Available FOR Everyone* Previous Rental Vehicle Price Plus HST and Licensing Fee We Are Open Monday To Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM For After Hours call us to book an appointment Contact Today at 905 330 7365 MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP 1227 Plains Rd E Burlington, On, L7S2K2
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

