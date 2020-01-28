Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L FWD

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L FWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

  1. 4573080
$20,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,045KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4573080
  • Stock #: 18HT44
  • VIN: KM8J23A45JU633844
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2018 HYUNDAI TUCSON SAFETY CERTIFIED Gas Saver, ECO Mode, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Backup Camera and More.. CARFAX Available. Financing & Warranty Available FOR Everyone* Previous Rental Vehicle Price Plus HST and Licensing Fee We Are Open Monday To Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM For After Hours call us to book an appointment Contact Today at 905 330 7365 MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP 1227 Plains Rd E Burlington, On, L7S2K2

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

