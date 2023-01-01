Menu
2018 Isuzu NRR

149,631 KM

Details Description

$78,888

+ tax & licensing
Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

DSL REG AT Dick Level+Power Liftgate

Location

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

149,631KM
Used
  • Stock #: iz1

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Mileage 149,631 KM

Vehicle Description

20 foot box. Dock level and power lift gate. We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington.

