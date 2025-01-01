2018 Jaguar F-PACE

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </span></p><p><span>Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.</span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>High-Value Options</span></p><div>Power Windows</div><div>Air Conditioning</div><div>Navigation System</div><div>Heated Seats</div><div>Keyless Entry</div><div>Cruise Control</div><div>Backup Camera</div><div>Sunroof / Moonroof</div><div>Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats</div><div>Power Seats</div><div>Power Steering</div><div>Alloy Wheels</div><br><p><span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1743264627000_29136661883649095 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We ll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available. </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle! </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE ** </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p><span>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p>

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

72,200 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

25t AWD Premium Pkg - Navigation System - 72,000KM !!!

Watch This Vehicle
12348630

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

25t AWD Premium Pkg - Navigation System - 72,000KM !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,200KM
VIN SADCJ2FX0JA284952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,200 KM

Vehicle Description

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


High-Value Options

Power WindowsAir ConditioningNavigation SystemHeated SeatsKeyless EntryCruise ControlBackup CameraSunroof / MoonroofLeather/Synthetic Leather SeatsPower SeatsPower SteeringAlloy Wheels

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We 'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available. 


PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle! 


CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified


WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 


TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! 


NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE ** 


If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 


Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 


WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Axle ratio: 3.73
63 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (247HP)
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
electric fore/aft (2)
electric cushion height (2)
electric cushion tilt (2)
460 kgs
electric squab recline (2)
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way electric front seats w/memory
manual headrest height (2) and memory adjust driver seats w/mirror position and steering wheel (if power adjustable column fitted)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i - Back-Up Camera - Drive Train - All Wheel !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i - Back-Up Camera - Drive Train - All Wheel !! 172,700 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC - LOW KMS - Navigation - Sunroof ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC - LOW KMS - Navigation - Sunroof ! 12,350 KM $33,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT - ELECTRIC - 57,000KM ONLY - BOLT EUV !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT - ELECTRIC - 57,000KM ONLY - BOLT EUV !! 57,700 KM $24,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

Contact Seller
2018 Jaguar F-PACE