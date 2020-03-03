Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

Limited l NAV l BLIND-SPOT l PANO ROOF l

Location

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

1-888-288-8483

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,458KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4689354
  • Stock #: U17432
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB2JT412674
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Jeep won't be on the lot long! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 125 point inspection! Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a tachometer, heated seats, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

