2018 Jeep Compass

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3
1-888-288-8483
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this 2018! Very clean and very well priced! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 125 point inspection! Jeep infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a rear window wiper, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3