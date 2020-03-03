Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

Limited l BLIND-SPOT l PANO ROOF l NAV l

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited l BLIND-SPOT l PANO ROOF l NAV l

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

1-888-288-8483

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,192KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4689357
  • Stock #: U17433
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB6JT417358
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2018! Very clean and very well priced! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 125 point inspection! Jeep infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a rear window wiper, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

