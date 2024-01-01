Menu
Account
Sign In
We offer finance solutions to all credit situations! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walkers Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1000 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/ https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/ https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

69,191 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude 4x4| LEATHER| SUNROOF| NAV|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude 4x4| LEATHER| SUNROOF| NAV|

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

  1. 11554857
  2. 11554857
  3. 11554857
  4. 11554857
  5. 11554857
  6. 11554857
  7. 11554857
  8. 11554857
  9. 11554857
  10. 11554857
  11. 11554857
  12. 11554857
  13. 11554857
  14. 11554857
  15. 11554857
  16. 11554857
  17. 11554857
  18. 11554857
  19. 11554857
  20. 11554857
  21. 11554857
  22. 11554857
  23. 11554857
  24. 11554857
  25. 11554857
  26. 11554857
  27. 11554857
  28. 11554857
  29. 11554857
  30. 11554857
  31. 11554857
  32. 11554857
  33. 11554857
  34. 11554857
  35. 11554857
  36. 11554857
  37. 11554857
  38. 11554857
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,191KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG7JC292426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R065A
  • Mileage 69,191 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer finance solutions to all credit situations!

We offer:

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walker's Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1000 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including

Visit CarNationCanada.com
Connect with us:
https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/
https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/
https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington
https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

Used 2016 Lincoln MKX RESERVE | AWD | TECH PKG | PANO ROOF | NAV for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Lincoln MKX RESERVE | AWD | TECH PKG | PANO ROOF | NAV 66,871 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER | NEW CAR TRADE! for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford Escape SE | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER | NEW CAR TRADE! 92,240 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | SUNROOF | OPEN SUNDAYS for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | SUNROOF | OPEN SUNDAYS 78,008 KM $18,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-631-XXXX

(click to show)

905-631-8100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee