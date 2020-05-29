2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3
Here it is! Hurry and take advantage now! This Jeep won't be on the lot long! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a tachometer, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
