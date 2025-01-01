Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*21 JEEP SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>*</span><span> </span><span>Very Clean Jeep Wrangler </span><span>UNLIMITED SAHARA</span><span> </span><span>4WD 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Brown Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, Alloys, Navigation System, Heated Leather Front Seats, Direction Compass, Alpine Premium Audi System, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Leather Interior, Fog Light, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2018 Jeep Wrangler

197,020 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD CERTIFIED *JEEP MAINTAIN* NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12923816

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD CERTIFIED *JEEP MAINTAIN* NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12923816
  2. 12923816
  3. 12923816
  4. 12923816
  5. 12923816
  6. 12923816
  7. 12923816
  8. 12923816
  9. 12923816
  10. 12923816
  11. 12923816
  12. 12923816
  13. 12923816
  14. 12923816
  15. 12923816
  16. 12923816
  17. 12923816
  18. 12923816
  19. 12923816
  20. 12923816
  21. 12923816
  22. 12923816
  23. 12923816
  24. 12923816
  25. 12923816
  26. 12923816
  27. 12923816
  28. 12923816
  29. 12923816
  30. 12923816
  31. 12923816
  32. 12923816
  33. 12923816
  34. 12923816
  35. 12923816
  36. 12923816
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,020KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG6JL846566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3451
  • Mileage 197,020 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*21 JEEP SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Brown Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, Alloys, Navigation System, Heated Leather Front Seats, Direction Compass, Alpine Premium Audi System, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Leather Interior, Fog Light, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Acura ILX PREMIUM CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Acura ILX PREMIUM CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 158,450 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 LT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 LT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 162,810 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*KIA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHRE HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Kia Forte EX CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*KIA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHRE HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 157,370 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Jeep Wrangler