Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*<span> </span><span>Very Clean Jeep Wrangler </span><span>UNLIMITED SAHARA</span><span> </span><span>4WD 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Equipped with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, Power Heated Mirror, AUX, Alloys, Direction Compass, Premium Audi System, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Fog Light, Back up Camera, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2018 Jeep Wrangler

164,080 KM

Details Description Features

$23,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK V6 UNLIMITED SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12974098

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK V6 UNLIMITED SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12974098.750708928?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=31038
  2. 12974098
  3. 12974098
  4. 12974098
  5. 12974098
  6. 12974098
  7. 12974098
  8. 12974098
  9. 12974098
  10. 12974098
  11. 12974098
  12. 12974098
  13. 12974098
  14. 12974098
  15. 12974098
  16. 12974098
  17. 12974098
  18. 12974098
  19. 12974098
  20. 12974098
  21. 12974098
  22. 12974098
  23. 12974098
  24. 12974098
  25. 12974098
  26. 12974098
  27. 12974098
  28. 12974098
  29. 12974098
  30. 12974098
  31. 12974098
  32. 12974098
  33. 12974098
  34. 12974098
  35. 12974098
Contact Seller

$23,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,080KM
VIN 1C4HJXDG4JW104358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3499
  • Mileage 164,080 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Equipped with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, Power Heated Mirror, AUX, Alloys, Direction Compass, Premium Audi System, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Fog Light, Back up Camera, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica LIMITED CERTIFIED *CHRYSLER MAINTAIN*7 SEATS* NAVI 360 CAMERA PANO ROOF HEAT/COOL LEATHER P,SENSORS CHROME for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Chrysler Pacifica LIMITED CERTIFIED *CHRYSLER MAINTAIN*7 SEATS* NAVI 360 CAMERA PANO ROOF HEAT/COOL LEATHER P,SENSORS CHROME 185,880 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Lexus IS 300 PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 48,360 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Evoque HSE DYNAMIC 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*ROVER MAINTAIN* HEADS UP NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Land Rover Evoque HSE DYNAMIC 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*ROVER MAINTAIN* HEADS UP NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 102,420 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Jeep Wrangler