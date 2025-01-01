$23,890+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK V6 UNLIMITED SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$23,890
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,080KM
VIN 1C4HJXDG4JW104358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3499
- Mileage 164,080 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Equipped with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, Power Heated Mirror, AUX, Alloys, Direction Compass, Premium Audi System, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Fog Light, Back up Camera, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Luggage / Roof Rack
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
