2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara l NAV l HEATED LEATHER l REMOTE START l

Location

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

1-888-288-8483

$37,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,623KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4424496
  • Stock #: U17272
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG1JL902218
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Jeep won't be on the lot long! Feature-packed and decked out! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Jeep's rigorous certification process. All of the premium features expected of a Jeep are offered, including: a leather steering wheel, power windows, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

