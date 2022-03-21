$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia NIRO
EX Premium
57,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8681666
- Stock #: 2806
- VIN: KNDCE3LC6J5180465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
