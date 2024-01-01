$14,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Optima
2.4L LX CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,910KM
VIN 5XXGT4L30JG250485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2773
- Mileage 137,910 KM
Vehicle Description
*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Kia Optima 2.4L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Heated Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2018 Kia Optima