2018 Kia Sedona
SX PLUS CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*39 KIA SERVICE*7 SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER & STEERING CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$19,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,910KM
VIN KNDMC5C17J6353277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3375
- Mileage 133,910 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*39 KIA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Kia Sedona 3.3L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Tan Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Heated Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Reverse Parking Sensors, Duel Power Front Seats, Push to Start, Power Side Sliding Doors, Change Lane Alert, Blind Spot Indicators, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
2018 Kia Sedona