2018 Kia Sedona

<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*39 KIA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS* <span>Very Clean Kia Sedona </span><span>3.3L V6 with Automatic </span><span>Transmission.</span><span> Black on Tan Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Heated Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass</span><span>, Side Turning Signals, Reverse Parking Sensors, Duel Power Front Seats, Push to Start, Power Side Sliding Doors, Change Lane Alert, Blind Spot Indicators, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

VIN KNDMC5C17J6353277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3375
  • Mileage 133,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included

