2018 Kia Soul
EX CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED SEATS/STEERING BLUETOOTH ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$15,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,100KM
VIN KNDJP3A53J7589498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3084
- Mileage 90,100 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean Kia Soul 2.0L EX 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
