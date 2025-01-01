Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* <span>Very Clean Kia Soul 2.0L EX 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2018 Kia Soul

90,100 KM

Details Description Features

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Soul

EX CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED SEATS/STEERING BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12388998

2018 Kia Soul

EX CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED SEATS/STEERING BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12388998
  2. 12388998
  3. 12388998
  4. 12388998
  5. 12388998
  6. 12388998
  7. 12388998
  8. 12388998
  9. 12388998
  10. 12388998
  11. 12388998
  12. 12388998
  13. 12388998
  14. 12388998
  15. 12388998
  16. 12388998
  17. 12388998
  18. 12388998
  19. 12388998
  20. 12388998
  21. 12388998
  22. 12388998
  23. 12388998
  24. 12388998
  25. 12388998
  26. 12388998
  27. 12388998
  28. 12388998
  29. 12388998
  30. 12388998
  31. 12388998
  32. 12388998
  33. 12388998
  34. 12388998
Contact Seller

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,100KM
VIN KNDJP3A53J7589498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3084
  • Mileage 90,100 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean Kia Soul 2.0L EX 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Ford Edge 3.5L V6 SEL AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Ford Edge 3.5L V6 SEL AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS 168,110 KM $15,395 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 5.7L V8 HEMI ST 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH RUNNING BOARDS ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 RAM 1500 5.7L V8 HEMI ST 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH RUNNING BOARDS ALLOYS 132,660 KM $21,595 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*7 SEAT* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*7 SEAT* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 158,620 KM $17,790 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Soul