2018 Kia Soul

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
* WE HAVE A VARIETY OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Pearl White on a Grey synthetic leather interior with Sky Blue accents, this spacious and unique Kia Soul EV is 100% ELECTRIC and makes it a smart choice for the local commutes with gas prices the way they are today and in the foreseeable future. Comes equipped with a J1772 charging cable fit for a household 110V receptacle and:
LUXURY LINE PACKAGE:
- Synthetic Leather Seating
- Triple Stage Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel with Built In Audio Controls and Voice Command Function
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Automatic Folding Sideview Mirrors
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- Automatic Climate Control
- Keyless Entry
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Backup Camera
- Cruise Control
- 6-Speaker Audio System
- Bluetooth telephony
- AUX and USB Inputs
- 8 Inch Multimedia Interface with Navigation
- Brand New Nexen NBlue EV 205/60R16 Low Rolling Resistance Tires (Harmony of Performance and Range)
- Includes Snow Tires as well!
This Kia Soul EV gives you a single charge range of about 179 km with its 30 kWh lithium-ion battery. Single charge range may vary depending on driving style and various other factors.
This vehicle was previously used for commercial purposes as a taxi / limousine. This accident and claim free vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified.
Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance at $0 down with rates as low as 5.49% OAC.
Balance of manufacture comprehensive and powertrain warranty (5 year / 100,000 km) valid until April 2023 and balance of manufacture EV SYSTEM warranty (8 year / 160,000 km) valid until April 2026. Extended warranty options available upon request.
