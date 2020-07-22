Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Soul

53,624 KM

Details Description Features

$21,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,700

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

EV PLUS LUXURY LINE PKG, ACCIDENT FREE!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Soul

EV PLUS LUXURY LINE PKG, ACCIDENT FREE!

Location

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-901-4613

  1. 5380931
  2. 5380931
  3. 5380931
  4. 5380931
  5. 5380931
  6. 5380931
  7. 5380931
  8. 5380931
  9. 5380931
  10. 5380931
  11. 5380931
  12. 5380931
  13. 5380931
  14. 5380931
  15. 5380931
  16. 5380931
  17. 5380931
  18. 5380931
  19. 5380931
  20. 5380931
  21. 5380931
  22. 5380931
  23. 5380931
  24. 5380931
  25. 5380931
  26. 5380931
  27. 5380931
  28. 5380931
  29. 5380931
  30. 5380931
  31. 5380931
  32. 5380931
  33. 5380931
  34. 5380931
  35. 5380931
  36. 5380931
  37. 5380931
  38. 5380931
  39. 5380931
  40. 5380931
  41. 5380931
  42. 5380931
  43. 5380931
  44. 5380931
  45. 5380931
  46. 5380931
  47. 5380931
  48. 5380931
  49. 5380931
  50. 5380931
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5380931
  • Stock #: 1-20-139
  • VIN: KNDJX3AE3J7030081

$21,700

+ taxes & licensing

53,624KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,624 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE A VARIETY OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Finished in Pearl White on a Grey synthetic leather interior with Sky Blue accents, this spacious and unique Kia Soul EV is 100% ELECTRIC and makes it a smart choice for the local commutes with gas prices the way they are today and in the foreseeable future. Comes equipped with a J1772 charging cable fit for a household 110V receptacle and:


               

LUXURY LINE PACKAGE:

- Synthetic Leather Seating

- Triple Stage Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

- Heated Rear Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel with Built In Audio Controls and Voice Command Function

- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

- Front and Rear Parking Sensors

- Automatic Folding Sideview Mirrors


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- Automatic Climate Control

- Keyless Entry

- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels

- Backup Camera

- Cruise Control

- 6-Speaker Audio System

- Bluetooth telephony

- AUX and USB Inputs

- 8 Inch Multimedia Interface with Navigation

- Brand New Nexen NBlue EV 205/60R16 Low Rolling Resistance Tires (Harmony of Performance and Range)

- Includes Snow Tires as well! 


               

This Kia Soul EV gives you a single charge range of about 179 km with its 30 kWh lithium-ion battery. Single charge range may vary depending on driving style and various other factors. 


               

This vehicle was previously used for commercial purposes as a taxi / limousine. This accident and claim free vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. 


               

Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.


               

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


               

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


               

Finance at $0 down with rates as low as 5.49% OAC.


               

Balance of manufacture comprehensive and powertrain warranty (5 year / 100,000 km) valid until April 2023 and balance of manufacture EV SYSTEM warranty (8 year / 160,000 km) valid until April 2026. Extended warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Drivers Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Aluminum/Alloy Wheels
Theft Deterent/Alarm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2018 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 37,905 KM
$32,400 + tax & lic
2012 Lotus Evora 2+2...
 14,160 KM
$62,700 + tax & lic
2017 Tesla Model S 7...
 44,889 KM
$74,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory