2018 Land Rover Discovery

82,034 KM

Details

$28,844

+ tax & licensing
$28,844

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2018 Land Rover Discovery

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

$28,844

+ taxes & licensing

82,034KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10486887
  • Stock #: 18LRDB9523
  • VIN: SALCR2RX1JH729523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18LRDB9523
  • Mileage 82,034 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE is a premium compact SUV known for its combination of rugged capability and upscale comfort. Powered by a robust engine, it provides ample power for both on-road and off-road adventures. Inside, the HSE trim offers a luxurious cabin with leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and advanced infotainment features. This SUV is designed for versatility with a spacious interior and optional third-row seating. With its off-road prowess and high-end amenities, the 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE caters to those seeking both luxury and adventure in a compact SUV.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
AWD
Accident Free
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Premium Audio Package
Lane Departure Alert
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
High Beam Assist / HBA

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

