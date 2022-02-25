2018 Land Rover Discovery

$37,998 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 5 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8429037

8429037 Stock #: BUILDA

BUILDA VIN: SALCR2RX2JH726145

Vehicle Details Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 64,570 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.