Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Discovery

64,570 KM

Details Features

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Discovery

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

Contact Seller

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

64,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8429037
  • Stock #: BUILDA
  • VIN: SALCR2RX2JH726145

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,570 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2021 Kia Rio LX+
 4,500 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 140,136 KM
$15,295 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX
 129,545 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-6444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory