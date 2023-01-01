2018 Land Rover Discovery

$30,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 4 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9684268

9684268 VIN: SALCR2RX9JH740107

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 33,400 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.