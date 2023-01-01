2018 Lexus ES

$28,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 7 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10606683

10606683 VIN: JTHBW1GG2J2167884

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 107,750 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.