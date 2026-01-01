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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*7 PASSENGERS<span>*</span><span> Gorgeous Lexus GX460 inside out. 4X4 V8 4.6L Engine. the perfect blend of rugged reliability and premium comfort. Well maintained vehicle. Silver On Black Leather Interior, Loaded with Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated & Cooling Ventilated Leather Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Bluetooth, Push to Start, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Wood Interior, Duel Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, and much more. </span></p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available starting from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><p><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span> </p>

2018 Lexus GX 460

95,860 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2018 Lexus GX 460

LUXURY AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*7 SEATS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14256698

2018 Lexus GX 460

LUXURY AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*7 SEATS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,860KM
VIN JTJJM7FX7J5183968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4065
  • Mileage 95,860 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*7 PASSENGERS* Gorgeous Lexus GX460 inside out. 4X4 V8 4.6L Engine. the perfect blend of rugged reliability and premium comfort. Well maintained vehicle. Silver On Black Leather Interior, Loaded with Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated & Cooling Ventilated Leather Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Bluetooth, Push to Start, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Wood Interior, Duel Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, and much more.

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available starting from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------

Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

7 PASSENGER
5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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$45,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Lexus GX 460