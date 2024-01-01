Menu
2018 Lincoln MKC - RESERVE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Lincoln MKC 2.3L with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Rear Parking Sensors, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Rear Seat Power Fold, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Tow Hitch, Blind Spot Indicator, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Lincoln MKC

160,750 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
160,750KM
VIN 5LMTJ3DHXJUL02961

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,750 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FORD MAINTAIN*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Lincoln MKC 2.3L with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Rear Parking Sensors, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Rear Seat Power Fold, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Tow Hitch, Blind Spot Indicator, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Step Bumper

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Rear Defrost

5 Passenger

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster TECH CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Hyundai Veloster TECH CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 51,260 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI AUTOBAHN CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI AUTOBAHN CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 122,890 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 106,300 KM $22,595 + tax & lic

905-281-2255

