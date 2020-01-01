Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve l DUAL DVD l MASSAGE SEATING l

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve l DUAL DVD l MASSAGE SEATING l

Location

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

1-888-288-8483

  1. 4424499
  2. 4424499
  3. 4424499
  4. 4424499
  5. 4424499
  6. 4424499
  7. 4424499
  8. 4424499
  9. 4424499
  10. 4424499
  11. 4424499
  12. 4424499
  13. 4424499
  14. 4424499
  15. 4424499
  16. 4424499
  17. 4424499
  18. 4424499
  19. 4424499
  20. 4424499
  21. 4424499
  22. 4424499
  23. 4424499
  24. 4424499
  25. 4424499
  26. 4424499
  27. 4424499
Contact Seller

$78,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,310KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4424499
  • Stock #: U17271
  • VIN: 5LMJJ2LT4JEL02388
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2018! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Lincoln prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a blind spot monitoring system, front and rear air conditioning, and power seats. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2018 GMC Savana RWD ...
 19,098 KM
$23,950 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 27,531 KM
$36,950 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 BIG HO...
 20,711 KM
$39,950 + tax & lic
Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-288-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-288-8483

Send A Message