2018 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve l NAV l SUNROOF l MASSAGE SEATS l

Location

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

1-888-288-8483

$76,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,701KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4424502
  • Stock #: L08275
  • VIN: 5LMJJ2LTXJEL08275
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! It includes power seats, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, rear wipers, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

