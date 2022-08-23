Menu
2018 Maserati Ghibli

63,218 KM

$69,950

+ tax & licensing
Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2018 Maserati Ghibli

2018 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4 GranLusso

2018 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4 GranLusso

Location

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

63,218KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8986486
  Stock #: 18MG96-1
  VIN: ZAM57YTL0J1296196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,218 KM

Vehicle Description

AUGUST PROMO SALE !!!
2018 MASERATI GHIBLI SQ4 GHIBLI WITH RED LEATHER !! V6 TIWN TURBO FULLY EQUIPPED - 5 SEATER - COMPLETE HEAD TURNER

TWO OWNER, LOW KMS, ACCIDENT FREE - LOWERED WITH AFTERMATKER RIMS- ORIGINAL RIMS ANS WINTER TIRES ALSO AVAILABLE.

-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT-FINANCING AVAILABLE -We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $699-Online / Video Sales is also available:
-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open :
Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,
Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and
Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario
Phone # (905) 330 7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

