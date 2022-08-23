$69,950+ tax & licensing
$69,950
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Maserati Ghibli
2018 Maserati Ghibli
S Q4 GranLusso
63,218KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8986486
- Stock #: 18MG96-1
- VIN: ZAM57YTL0J1296196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,218 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MASERATI GHIBLI SQ4 GHIBLI WITH RED LEATHER !! V6 TIWN TURBO FULLY EQUIPPED - 5 SEATER - COMPLETE HEAD TURNER
TWO OWNER, LOW KMS, ACCIDENT FREE - LOWERED WITH AFTERMATKER RIMS- ORIGINAL RIMS ANS WINTER TIRES ALSO AVAILABLE.-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT-FINANCING AVAILABLE -We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $699-Online / Video Sales is also available:
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
