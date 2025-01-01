Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*<span>*LOW KMS</span><span>*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl Mazda CX-3</span><span> with Automatic </span><span>Transmission has Bluetooth</span><span>, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Navigation System, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2018 Mazda CX-3

82,440 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda CX-3

SV-50th ANNIVERSARY EDITION AWD CERTIFIED *I1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12673317

2018 Mazda CX-3

SV-50th ANNIVERSARY EDITION AWD CERTIFIED *I1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12673317
  2. 12673317
  3. 12673317
  4. 12673317
  5. 12673317
  6. 12673317
  7. 12673317
  8. 12673317
  9. 12673317
  10. 12673317
  11. 12673317
  12. 12673317
  13. 12673317
  14. 12673317
  15. 12673317
  16. 12673317
  17. 12673317
  18. 12673317
  19. 12673317
  20. 12673317
  21. 12673317
  22. 12673317
  23. 12673317
  24. 12673317
  25. 12673317
  26. 12673317
  27. 12673317
  28. 12673317
  29. 12673317
  30. 12673317
  31. 12673317
  32. 12673317
  33. 12673317
  34. 12673317
  35. 12673317
  36. 12673317
  37. 12673317
  38. 12673317
  39. 12673317
  40. 12673317
  41. 12673317
  42. 12673317
  43. 12673317
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,440KM
VIN JM1DKFA7XJ0330370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3303
  • Mileage 82,440 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR**LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl Mazda CX-3 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Navigation System, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2016 Ford F-150 3.5L V6 XLT-FX4 OFF ROAD CREW 4WD CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Ford F-150 3.5L V6 XLT-FX4 OFF ROAD CREW 4WD CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 165,890 KM $25,890 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Highlander V6 LE AWD CERTIFIED *8 SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Toyota Highlander V6 LE AWD CERTIFIED *8 SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 161,620 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT-35th ANNIVERSARY PKG CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT-35th ANNIVERSARY PKG CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS 163,800 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Mazda CX-3