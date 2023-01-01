Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

118,000 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

Touring

2018 Mazda CX-5

Touring

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

118,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10515774
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM8J0395135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! LIKE NEW!! LOADED!! LOW KMS FOR YEAR! ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, ALLOY WHEELS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

