$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2018 Mazda CX-5
2018 Mazda CX-5
Touring
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
118,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10515774
- VIN: JM3KFBCM8J0395135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! LIKE NEW!! LOADED!! LOW KMS FOR YEAR! ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, ALLOY WHEELS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Good Cars Only
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8