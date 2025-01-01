Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*14 SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS*GREATE CONDITION* Clean Mazda CX-5 GT 2.5L AWD Sky active 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control System. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Front/Rear Heated seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Sunroof, Push To Start, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2018 Mazda CX-5

72,560 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12626448

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,560KM
VIN JM3KFBDM4J0396149

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,560 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*14 SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS*GREATE CONDITION* Clean Mazda CX-5 GT 2.5L AWD Sky active 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control System. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Front/Rear Heated seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Sunroof, Push To Start, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Mazda CX-5