2018 Mazda CX-5

176,467 KM

$22,695

+ tax & licensing
$22,695

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS | LOADED

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS | LOADED

Location

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,695

+ taxes & licensing

176,467KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 8758736
  • Stock #: 80
  • VIN: JM3KFACM8J1382468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 80
  • Mileage 176,467 KM

Vehicle Description

GS 

 

ON SALE FOR A LIMITED TIME

 

---------------------------------------------

 

Safety Certified

 

This Vehicle Has Gone Through (or Will Go Through) Rigorous Testing and Has Successfully Passed (or Will Pass) the Provincial Safety Certification Testing.

 

The Safety Certification Is Included for Free in the Listed Price. 

 

---------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

