$19,774+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-630-0070
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS / FACTORY EXTENDED WARRANTY
Location
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
905-630-0070
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,774
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8867096
- Stock #: 80
- VIN: JM3KFACM8J1382468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 80
- Mileage 176,547 KM
Vehicle Description
EXTENDED UNLIMITED KILOMETER BUMPER TO BUMPER MAZDA FACTORY WARRANTY TILL AUGUST 2023
---------------------------------------------
We Are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealership & a Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)
---------------------------------------------
Safety Certified
This Vehicle Has Gone Through (or Will Go Through) Rigorous Testing and Has Successfully Passed (or Will Pass) the Provincial Safety Certification Testing.
The Safety Certification Is Included for Free in the Listed Price.
---------------------------------------------
Free Live Carfax Reports For Every Vehicle - Accessible 24 Hours / 7 Days a Week
We Provide Complimentary Access to Live Carfax Reports for Every Vehicle In-Stock, Viewable Directly at Carfax’s Own Website - No Strings Attached.
Simply Visit Our Website at Any Time, Search for the Vehicle You Are Interested in and Click on the Carfax Tab Next to It.
---------------------------------------------
Protection Plans Available
Our Customized & Comprehensive Protection Plans (Administered by Lubrico) Won’t Let You Down When You Need Them!
Our Protection Plans Can Be Financed OAC*
---------------------------------------------
We Look Forward to Seeing You Soon!
*APPOINTMENT REQUIRED
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.