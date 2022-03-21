Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

176,547 KM

Details Description Features

$19,774

+ tax & licensing
$19,774

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS / FACTORY EXTENDED WARRANTY

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS / FACTORY EXTENDED WARRANTY

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,774

+ taxes & licensing

176,547KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 8867096
  • Stock #: 80
  • VIN: JM3KFACM8J1382468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 80
  • Mileage 176,547 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED UNLIMITED KILOMETER BUMPER TO BUMPER MAZDA FACTORY WARRANTY TILL AUGUST 2023

---------------------------------------------

 

We Are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealership & a Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)

 

---------------------------------------------

 

Safety Certified

 

This Vehicle Has Gone Through (or Will Go Through) Rigorous Testing and Has Successfully Passed (or Will Pass) the Provincial Safety Certification Testing.

 

The Safety Certification Is Included for Free in the Listed Price. 

 

---------------------------------------------

Free Live Carfax Reports For Every Vehicle - Accessible 24 Hours / 7 Days a Week 


We Provide Complimentary Access to Live Carfax Reports for Every Vehicle In-Stock, Viewable Directly at Carfax’s Own Website - No Strings Attached. 

 

Simply Visit Our Website at Any Time, Search for the Vehicle You Are Interested in and Click on the Carfax Tab Next to It.

 

---------------------------------------------

 

Protection Plans Available 

 

Our Customized & Comprehensive Protection Plans (Administered by Lubrico) Won’t Let You Down When You Need Them!

 

Our Protection Plans Can Be Financed OAC*

 

---------------------------------------------

 

We Look Forward to Seeing You Soon!

 

*APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

