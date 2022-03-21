Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-9

109,540 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-9

2018 Mazda CX-9

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-9

GT

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8940673
  • Stock #: 359-22B
  • VIN: JM3TCBDY9J0236736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,540 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2019 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 92,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 62,384 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Kia Telluride N...
 8,476 KM
$69,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-6444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory