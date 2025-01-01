Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2nd Set Winter on Rims* Clean Mazda 3 4Cyl Touring with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless/Easy Key, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Alloys, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

147,130 KM

$16,870

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

TOURING CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

12539428

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

TOURING CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$16,870

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,130KM
VIN 3MZBN1V78JM273267

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3221
  • Mileage 147,130 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2nd Set Winter on Rims* Clean Mazda 3 4Cyl Touring with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless/Easy Key, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Alloys, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$16,870

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Mazda MAZDA3