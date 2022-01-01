Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

87,000 KM

Details Description

$45,950

+ tax & licensing
Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

AMG C43 SEDAN

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

87,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8132638
  • Stock #: 18MBC4317
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB3JU256317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES-BENZ C43 AMG 4 MATIC , ONE OWNER , ACCIDENT FREE

- FINANCING AVAILABLE

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 3.99% OAC

-We wholesale and accept trades.

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars,

-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $699

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open :

Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,

Weekend : By Appointment Only

Address:


MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

